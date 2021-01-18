UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt To Stop Relying On Oil Imports By 2023 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Egypt to Stop Relying on Oil Imports by 2023 - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Egypt plans to stop relying on imported oil by 2023, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

In September, the country's petroleum minister, Tarek El Molla, said that in 2020, Egypt had imported just 3.5 million tonnes of gasoline for $1.5 billion, compared to 10 million tonnes in 2016.

"By 2023, God willing, Egypt will reach total petroleum self-sufficiency. We will not be importing petroleum products produced in other countries," Madbouly said during a speech in the country's lower house.

The prime minister added that in 2020 the country had signed 26 geological survey contracts with combined investments of almost $11 billion.

"We have reached a total gas self-sufficiency and meet the local market's demands in various areas," the official stressed, adding that the gas production has increased by 28 percent.

According to Madbouly, the government has also managed to fully implement its economic reforms package and lowered the budget deficit from 10 to 7.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Budget Oil September Gas 2016 2020 Market God From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

33 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

36 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

37 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

46 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.