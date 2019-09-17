Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Tuesday pledged support for Saudi Arabia after drone attacks against Saudi Aramco oil facilities and called upon the international community to assist Riyadh in identifying the perpetrator responsible for the aggression

"We call upon the international community to help Saudi Arabia in determining who stands behind these unlawful actions," Shoukry said at a press conference.

He stressed that Egypt "would support Saudi Arabia in the face of challenges it encounters," and strive to de-escalate the Arabian peninsula.

"We always say that the security of the Persian Gulf is an unalienable component of Egypt's national security," the minister added.

According to Shoukry, the Arab states "are ready to stand up to their national security and protect their common interests.

" With that, the Egyptian minister emphasized that large-scale military actions would have destructive consequences for the middle Eastern region.

On Sunday, the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities of Saudi Aramco were hit by drones and then caught a massive fire. The company had to shut them down, which resulted in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output and, consequently, a surge of oil prices worldwide. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, Saudi authorities said they would invite international experts and UN specialists to join the investigation into the incident.