Egypt Urges World Energy Congress To Address Balance Between Fossil, Renewable Sources

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek Molla told Sputnik that the World Energy Congress, which started on Monday in Abu Dhabi, should focus on the issue of finding acceptable balance between traditional and renewable sources of energy.

"The most important topic is how the mix of energy should be balanced. Between the renewables and electric power generation, and conventional fossil fuels such as gas and oil," Molla said on the sidelines of the forum.

 

The minister also expressed confidence that the current edition of the event would be successful.

"I am participating in a panel and I have already organized some meetings with ministers and CEOs. I have a meeting with [ADNOC CEO] Doctor Sultan Al Jaber, Jordanian Minister of Energy, and Lebanese Minister of Energy. We are waiting for some confirmation from others," the minister added, commenting on his agenda in Abu Dhabi.

The World Energy Congress will run through Thursday.

