Open Menu

Egyptian Ambassador Greets Nation On Auspicious Occasion Of 85th Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Egyptian Ambassador greets nation on auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan on Sunday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day and wished for prosperity of the country.

In a message issued here, he said that with joy and respect, “I extend my congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its noble people, and wise leadership on the occasion of Pakistan Day.”

The Ambassador said that this historic day marks a key moment in Pakistan's journey toward independence and unity, reflecting the determination of the Pakistani people in achieving their national goals.

On behalf of Egypt and its people, “I offer my warmest congratulations, wishing Pakistan continued success and prosperity. We are confident that the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between our nations will continue to grow” he said.

“We pray that this day remains a source of pride for the Pakistani nation and that the people of Pakistan continue their path toward progress and prosperity.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

41 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

4 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business