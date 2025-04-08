Egyptian ambassador hosts dinner in honor of FPCCI, CCI leadership

Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tuesday hosted a dinner attended by leadership of Fderation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and business leaders from twins’ cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tuesday hosted a dinner attended by leadership of Fderation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and business leaders from twins’ cities.

Additional Foreign Secretary Shaharyar Akbar Khan, Zafar Bakhtawari ,Secretary General, FPCCI , UBG, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi ,President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Usman Shoukat President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), M. Munir Peshawari , President Gujrat CCI), Saqib Rafiq ,former president of RCCI, Ghulam Murtaza ,Secretary General ICCI), Muhammad Usman Muzaffar , Secretary General of Gujrat Chamber, Sameh Alghamrawi (DCM of Egypt Embassy), Air Commodore (R) Ahmed Helal, Egypt deffence Attache, and the staff of Egypt Embassy attended the dinner.

The evening served as a platform to foster trade, investment, and diplomatic ties between Egypt and Pakistan.