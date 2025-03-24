Open Menu

Egyptian Ambassador Visits ICCI To Strengthen Trade, Business Ties

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Egyptian Ambassador visits ICCI to strengthen trade, business ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan,Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan paid a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday and held a productive meeting with President, ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade and strengthening economic cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan, said a release issued here.

During the discussion, both sides explored opportunities to boost trade in key sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and construction materials.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the need to improve business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to maximize trade potential.

The Egyptian Ambassador highlighted Egypt’s growing market and invited Pakistani businesses to explore investment opportunities in sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

He assured the ICCI of the Egyptian Embassy's full support in facilitating stronger trade ties and exchange of business delegations.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi expressed ICCI's commitment to fostering partnerships that would create new avenues for investment and mutual growth.

Both sides agreed to hold joint events, including trade fairs and business forums, to connect entrepreneurs from both nations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their dedication to strengthening economic ties for the benefit of their respective countries.

Prominent among the attendees included Embassy’s Political Officer Ahmed S. Zoweil,ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry and Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza.

