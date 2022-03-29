Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian Market - Ambassador

Moscow will welcome Egyptian companies entering the Russian market to replace those from the West that have suspended operations due to sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We are optimistic about the continuation of cooperation between Russia and Egypt in the field of economy. Moreover, we believe that Western anti-Russian sanctions provide certain opportunities for our Egyptian partners to fill some niches on the Russian market," Borisenko said.

The ambassador noted that Russia will welcome Egyptian companies on its markets. The cooperation between the two countries continues and is set to strengthen, he added.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in Russia.