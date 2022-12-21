UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Envoy For Easier Measures To Import Halal Meat, Rice From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Egyptian envoy for easier measures to import halal meat, rice from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and expressed desire to enhance the export of rice and halal meat from Pakistan.

The Ambassador specifically requested that the Pakistani government take measures to make it easier for Egyptian importers to purchase Pakistani Halal meat and rice, said a press release issued here.

"We believe that Pakistani meat and rice is better in quality than its neighboring countries," said the ambassador.

Minister Qamar welcomed the Egyptian ambassador's proposal and assured him that the Ministry of Commerce would work closely with the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt to ensure that the proposed measures were implemented.

Syed Naveed Qamar observed that total trade between Pakistan and Egypt stood at $ 636.89 million during (July-June) 2021-22 out of which exports amounted to $104.

68 million and imports from Egypt stood at $532.21 million, which did not match the actual potential of the trade.

Meanwhile, the minster pointed out visa stamps issues facing to the Pakistani business community, even for participation in trade fairs in Egypt.

To which the ambassador assured that business community would not face such problem in the future, adding that Egyptian embassy would offer entry at the spot to the passengers having Schengen, American and Canadian visa stamps on their passports at airport.

At the end, both the minister and the ambassador agreed to work together to enhance the bilateral trade and to explore new avenues for mutual benefit.

They also agreed to hold regular meetings to keep abreast of developments in trade and investment.

The meeting concluded with the minister and the ambassador exchanging gifts and promises of future cooperation.

