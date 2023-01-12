UrduPoint.com

Egyptian National Currency Falls To 32 Pounds Per US Dollar In New Record Low

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Egyptian National Currency Falls to 32 Pounds Per US Dollar in New Record Low

The Egyptian pound on Wednesday hit a new record low against the US currency falling to 32 pounds per US dollar for the first time in its history

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Egyptian pound on Wednesday hit a new record low against the US currency falling to 32 pounds per US dollar for the first time in its history.

The Egyptian pound dropped to this level during trading in the first half of the day. However, late in the evening, the rate of the Egyptian currency gradually stabilized at a level above 29 pounds per US dollar.

Last week, the exchange rate did not exceed 25 pounds per US dollar.

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 46-month funding arrangement worth $3 billion for Egypt.

The package required that Egypt implement a flexible exchange rate to increase its resilience to external shocks and a monetary policy aimed at reducing inflation.

In December, the Central Bank of Egypt, in an attempt to stop the fall of the national currency, raised the key policy rate by 300 basis points to 16.75%. At the same time, annual inflation in Egypt hit 18.7% in November, which is the highest figure since 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Dollar Egypt Bank Same October November December 2017 Billion

Recent Stories

etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to int ..

Etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to introduce Anywhere, Anytime Mobil ..

1 minute ago
 CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

6 minutes ago
 President summons Senate session tomorrow

President summons Senate session tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional ..

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional $1bn

22 minutes ago
 Secretary-General at the OIC Extraordinary Meeting ..

Secretary-General at the OIC Extraordinary Meeting: We Seek to Send a Second Tea ..

40 minutes ago
 The Rise of the Chicken Crisis

The Rise of the Chicken Crisis

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.