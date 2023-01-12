Egyptian National Currency Falls to 32 Pounds Per US Dollar in New Record Low

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Egyptian pound on Wednesday hit a new record low against the US currency falling to 32 pounds per US dollar for the first time in its history.

The Egyptian pound dropped to this level during trading in the first half of the day. However, late in the evening, the rate of the Egyptian currency gradually stabilized at a level above 29 pounds per US dollar.

Last week, the exchange rate did not exceed 25 pounds per US dollar.

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 46-month funding arrangement worth $3 billion for Egypt.

The package required that Egypt implement a flexible exchange rate to increase its resilience to external shocks and a monetary policy aimed at reducing inflation.

In December, the Central Bank of Egypt, in an attempt to stop the fall of the national currency, raised the key policy rate by 300 basis points to 16.75%. At the same time, annual inflation in Egypt hit 18.7% in November, which is the highest figure since 2017.