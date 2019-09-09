UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Oil Minister Not Planning To Observe OPEC+ JMMC Meeting On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Egyptian Oil Minister Not Planning to Observe OPEC+ JMMC Meeting on Thursday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek Molla told Sputnik on Monday that he would not be joining OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Egypt is not a member of JMMC, but makes party to the OPEC+ oil cuts deal and thus has previously observed JMMC monitoring meetings.

 

"No, I am leaving tomorrow night," Molla said on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress.

The Egyptian minister also refused to comment on the necessity of deeper oil production cuts for the OPEC+ countries starting next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Congress

Recent Stories

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

15 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

15 minutes ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

15 minutes ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

15 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet ..

15 minutes ago

Two dead, travel chaos, after powerful typhoon pum ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.