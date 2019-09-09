Egyptian Oil Minister Not Planning to Observe OPEC+ JMMC Meeting on Thursday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek Molla told Sputnik on Monday that he would not be joining OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Egypt is not a member of JMMC, but makes party to the OPEC+ oil cuts deal and thus has previously observed JMMC monitoring meetings.

"No, I am leaving tomorrow night," Molla said on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress.

The Egyptian minister also refused to comment on the necessity of deeper oil production cuts for the OPEC+ countries starting next year.