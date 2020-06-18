UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Oil Ministry Says Oil Well With Over 70Mln Barrel Reserves Put Into Operation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:24 PM

Egypt has inaugurated the use of an oil well with reserves of over 70 million barrels in the southern Gulf of Suez, the Oil Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Egypt has inaugurated the use of an oil well with reserves of over 70 million barrels in the southern Gulf of Suez, the Oil Ministry said on Thursday.

"A petroleum well (GNN-4) was put into operation in the Geisum concession area in the south of the Suez Gulf at a shallow depth.

With an initial production rate of 2,000 barrels per day, total reserves are estimated at around 70 million barrels of crude oil," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

The technical works on the site are governed by the state-owned South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company, also known as Ganope, the ministry noted.

