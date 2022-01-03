Egypt's exports in 2021 registered a record high of about 31 billion U.S. dollars, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced on Sunday

CAIRO, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Egypt's exports in 2021 registered a record high of about 31 billion U.S. Dollars, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced on Sunday.

During a ministerial meeting, Madbouli said the government introduced a refund program to ease export burdens, which contributed significantly to the growth of exports.

Madbouli said the government has been supporting domestic industries to produce high-quality Egyptian products which are globally competitive.

Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea noted one of the reasons for the increase in Egyptian exports is the growth in global demand for goods, amid the gradual recovery from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gamea said the government will continue to take steps to encourage reliance on the national industries, through coordination with the private sector, and to enhance industrial investments with specific projects aimed at covering part of the import gaps.