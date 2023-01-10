Egypt's Annual Inflation Rises To 5-year High In December 2022
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 06:46 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Egypt's annual urban inflation hit a five-year high in December 2022, according to data released by the country's statistical office on Tuesday.
The figure was up from 18.7% in November 2022 and exceeded the market forecast of 20.
9% for the month, CAPMAS data showed.
Annual urban inflation data stood above the central bank's target of 5-9% for the 10th month in a row.
The rise in main reading was led by a price hike of 37.9% in food and non-alcoholic beverages.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 3.16% in December to hit an eight-month high.