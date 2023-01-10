Egypt's annual urban inflation hit a five-year high in December 2022, according to data released by the country's statistical office on Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Egypt's annual urban inflation hit a five-year high in December 2022, according to data released by the country's statistical office on Tuesday.

The figure was up from 18.7% in November 2022 and exceeded the market forecast of 20.

9% for the month, CAPMAS data showed.

Annual urban inflation data stood above the central bank's target of 5-9% for the 10th month in a row.

The rise in main reading was led by a price hike of 37.9% in food and non-alcoholic beverages.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 3.16% in December to hit an eight-month high.