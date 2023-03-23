UrduPoint.com

Ehsan Bhutta Inspects Facilities In Model Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Ehsan Bhutta inspects facilities in Model Bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Department's Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Thursday visited Model Bazaars in areas of Harbanspura and China Scheme to check distribution of free flour under Ramadan Package.

The Secretary mingled with people there, and inquired about facilities available as well as the problems they faced in the Model Bazaars.

Ehsan Bhutta also visited the Sahulat Stalls of Model Bazaars, where grocery items were being sold at a price less than the market price.

He also checked the CCTV control room, firefighting equipment, public announcement system and complaint cell at the Model Bazaars.

He directed the Model Bazaar management to ensure strict security arrangements, cleanliness, proper queue management, announcements and to guide the general public properly.

ADC General, police, health officials & Model Bazar security guards, supervisors along with revenue officials were present during the visit.

