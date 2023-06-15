UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Azha: Dar Announces Salary-payment To FG Employees On June 23

Published June 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced payment of salaries to the government employees for the current month on June 23, enabling them to meet needs of their families ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Making announcement on floor of the National Assembly, the minister said he had consulted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in Baku - the capital of Azerbaijan � on an official visit; and directed the Secretary Finance to ensure issuance of the salaries accordingly.

He said the decision had been taken after the heads of different divisions contacted the Ministry of Finance, requesting for early-payment of the June salary to the government employees as the Eid-ul-Azha would fall during last days of the current month.

Earlier, the minister said formation of the two anomaly-redressal committees for budget 2023-24 had been revised and its detail submitted before the House for the record.

Ishaq Dar said the teams of Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were efficiently noting the suggestions of lawmakers in both houses of the Parliament and Standing Committees efficiently, adding feasible recommendations would be incorporated in the fiscal plan.

