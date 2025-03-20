Eight Development Schemes Worth Rs 57.382b Approved
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 70th meeting of current fiscal year, here Thursday approved eight development schemes with estimated cost of Rs 57.382 billion.
Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1) CM Punjab Laptop Program at the cost of Rs 27 billion
2) Establishment of Enforcement Stations of PERA in Punjab (New Construction / Rehabilitation of existing Government Headquarter, Lahore at the cost of Rs 9593.854 million
3) Construction of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Headquarter, Lahore at the cost of Rs 4419.02 million
4) Construction of Multi-Storey courts for AD&SJs and Courts for Civil Judges at District Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 1027.
810 million
5) Establishment of Material Testing Laboratories in Gujranwala
and Sialkot in Collaboration with the Urban Unit at the cost of Rs 1731.213 million
6) Establishment of Aquaculture Malis in Punjab at the cost of Rs 2169.446 million
7) Establishment of University of Child Health Sciences at Lahore at the cost of Rs 9173.600 million
8) Program for Revamping OPD Blocks in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs 2267.485 million
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.
