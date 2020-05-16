UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Employees Of Russia's Nuclear Industry Die From COVID-19 - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Eight Employees of Russia's Nuclear Industry Die From COVID-19 - Rosatom

Eight employees of the Russian nuclear industry died from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic, the director general of the Rosatom nuclear energy corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Eight employees of the Russian nuclear industry died from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic, the director general of the Rosatom nuclear energy corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said.

"Since the start of the epidemic, eight our comrades have already died [from COVID-19]," Likhachev said, addressing the industry.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has so far registered 262,843 coronavirus cases, 2,418 fatalities and 58,226 recoveries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear Died March From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP Secy

4 minutes ago

Gold imports fall by 2.18% during 10 month of curr ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) executes best risk m ..

48 seconds ago

Iran sentences French academic to 5 years in priso ..

51 seconds ago

Italy to reopen borders on June 3 to restart touri ..

56 seconds ago

Sindh refuses to open lockdown despite PM’s advi ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.