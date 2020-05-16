(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eight employees of the Russian nuclear industry died from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic, the director general of the Rosatom nuclear energy corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said

"Since the start of the epidemic, eight our comrades have already died [from COVID-19]," Likhachev said, addressing the industry.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has so far registered 262,843 coronavirus cases, 2,418 fatalities and 58,226 recoveries.