Eight In 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling.

Seventy-five percent think that the default would lead to a substantial decline in the stock market, followed by 72% who say it would cost the country its standing as a financial leader internationally.

Americans, however, are less likely to think that they would be affected personally, with 39% holding this view.

Voters from both parties agree about the most likely outcomes of a default.

Seventy-nine percent of Democrats and 81% of Republican and independent voters believe that the economy would tumble, while 77% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 75% of Republicans said they expect the stock market to fall.

The survey was conducted from May 8-11 among a representative sample of 1,970 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

The US Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the country faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.

