Eight more projects to be presented in 10th JCC meeting for inclusion in CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The government would propose eight new projects relating to transport infrastructure for inclusion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework for 2020-21 for discussion in the relevant Joint Working Groups of Pakistan and China which would subsequently be presented for approval in the 10th meeting of Joint Coordination Committee on CPEC to be held this year.

The projects include "Greater Peshawar Mass Transit Project", "Swat Expressway Phase II (82 km)", "Karachi Port Development Project (Freight Corridor)", "Thar-Chor Railway Line (105 KM)", "Hub- Karachi Railway Line (22 KM)" , "Keti Bandar Port Development Project", "Karachi-Quetta- Chaman Motorway (Karachi- Bela Section 182 km)", and "Optical Fibre Phase II (Rawalpindi to KHI & Gwadar)".

According to official documents, in the transport Infrastructure sector of CPEC, remarkable progress has been achieved so far.

On the Eastern alignment, Sukkar-Multan (M-5) Motorway has been successfully completed, however, Sukkar-Hyderabad (M-6) section has been proposed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

While, on the Western alignment, Hakla-D. I Khan section is under construction and Zhob-D. I Khan segment and Zhob to Quetta has already been approved by the government.

Construction work on these projects is expected to start in current fiscal year.

The document added that Orange Line Metro Train, Lahore and Havelian-Thakot highway projects have been substantially completed.

Whereas government to government Joint Working Group (JWG) on Transport Infrastructure will prepare proposals of Realignment of Thakot-Raikot Section in the current fiscal year of 2020-21.

Moreover, the concessional financing agreement for landmark ML-1 project (estimated cost US$7.2 billion) is also expected to be finalized in 2020, and subsequently, arrangement will be made for groundbreaking of the project.