Eight OPEC+ Members Extend Oil Supply Cuts Until Year End
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Eight members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations said on Sunday they were extending supply cuts until the end of December
Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Eight members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations said on Sunday they were extending supply cuts until the end of December.
The move is aimed at boosting oil prices amid uncertain demand and accelerating supply, with an eye on the imminent US presidential election, though analysts predict a limited impact.
The eight countries "have agreed to extend the November 2023 voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day for one month until the end of December 2024", the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a statement.
The eight from the 22-member group extending the cuts are leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
They have been delaying production increases amid concerns over slowing demand, which has weighed on oil prices in recent months.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said the announcement was "the logical next step of the persistent downside pressure on oil prices due to sluggish Chinese and weakening global demand outlook, and ample non-OPEC supply".
But any boost to oil prices would "unlikely" last unless OPEC+ "takes further measures to restrict production", Ozkardeskaya told AFP.
And even then, "their restriction strategy hasn't led to a sustainable rise of oil prices," she said, adding the grouping now accounted for less than half of the global oil output.
Jorge Leon, an analyst with Rystad Energy, said OPEC+ was awaiting the results of the November 5 US presidential election, which "will have a signficant impact on the oil market".
"I am not so sure who would Opec prefer but a trade war would mean lower demand," Leon told AFP, adding a trade war was "likely" if Republican Donald Trump wins.
OPEC+ ministers are due to meet in early December in Vienna at the group's headquarters, but with Sunday's announcement, the eight countries have already decided not to reopen the taps until at least early 2025.
During the last ministerial meeting in June, OPEC+ had still announced they wanted to increase their production from October, though it has stressed that this decision could be reviewed at any time.
Recent Stories
We will continue to support public welfare initiatives: Governor
SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved
ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election
Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC Khyber
Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indigenously developed ballistic mis ..
PM apprises cabinet of his recent successful visits to KSA, Qatar
Education Ministry formally recognises donors, attached departments
PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food Authority, agreement signed
Registration for Livestock Card to begin from Nov 5
GCWUS holds meeting with SBP and HBL representatives
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
More Stories From Business
-
SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved6 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,078 points1 hour ago
-
SCCI, PSATAF agree for joint initiatives to attract foreign investment1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.700 per tola2 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday2 hours ago
-
Export of sport goods increases 2.13% to US 93.087 mln2 hours ago
-
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week5 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.77% in 1st Quarter, deficit narrows by 21.77%6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 202410 hours ago