Eight People Arrested in Connection to Toxic Gas Leak in Jordan - Justice Council

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Eight people have been arrested in Jordan during the investigation of a toxic gas leak in the port town of Aqaba, which resulted in the death of dozens of people and left many injured, Jordan's Judicial Council said on Thursday.

"Eight people have been charged with committing a number of crimes, such as acts leading to death, infliction of injury, damage to property, mishandling of hazardous substances and waste ... the Prosecutor General has ordered to arrest them for the time of the investigation," Secretary-General of the Judicial Council Walid Kanakriya was quoted as saying by Al-Mamlaka public broadcaster.

The investigation is at the final stage, and the technical committee, designated to investigate the incident, has revealed several problems, including inadequate risk assessment during the transportation of the toxic gas container, improper equipment storage, the fact that the workers lacked comprehensive information about the cargo and other problems, Kanakriya added, as cited by the Jordanian broadcaster.

A tank filled with toxic gas fell during transportation in the port of Aqaba on June 27. According to the latest data, as a result of the incident 13 people died, including five foreigners, and 260 people were injured.