UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eighteen Production Lines In Syria Resumed Operations In 2019 - Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Eighteen Production Lines in Syria Resumed Operations in 2019 - Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba

Eighteen production lines in Syria began working again this year amid the country's reconstruction efforts following years of armed conflict, Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Eighteen production lines in Syria began working again this year amid the country's reconstruction efforts following years of armed conflict, Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik.

"The private sector started rebuilding industrial facilities and the process of restarting them. The public sector together with the ministry have also begun repairing partially destroyed factories. Nineteen companies were reopened, and 18 production lines were put into operation," the minister said.

He added that around 131,000 production facilities were in service prior to the war.

"Around 83,000 production factories and general labor facilities have started working again," Jazba said.

According to the minister, the government encourages the revival of agricultural and industrial production, and even offers incentives to businesses.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from the war between opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government. By 2016, terrorist forces were considerably eliminated, and the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire. The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, which consists of representatives of the government, opposition and civil society who are tasked with developing a new constitution, convened for the first time in October under the auspices of the United Nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Civil Society October 2016 From Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

3 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

15 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

40 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

40 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.