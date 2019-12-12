(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Eighteen production lines in Syria began working again this year amid the country's reconstruction efforts following years of armed conflict, Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik.

"The private sector started rebuilding industrial facilities and the process of restarting them. The public sector together with the ministry have also begun repairing partially destroyed factories. Nineteen companies were reopened, and 18 production lines were put into operation," the minister said.

He added that around 131,000 production facilities were in service prior to the war.

"Around 83,000 production factories and general labor facilities have started working again," Jazba said.

According to the minister, the government encourages the revival of agricultural and industrial production, and even offers incentives to businesses.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from the war between opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government. By 2016, terrorist forces were considerably eliminated, and the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire. The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, which consists of representatives of the government, opposition and civil society who are tasked with developing a new constitution, convened for the first time in October under the auspices of the United Nations.