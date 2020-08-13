UrduPoint.com
EIL Announces Financial Results But Recommends No Dividend For Its Shareholders

Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :EMCO Industries Limited (EIL) announced financial results for the year ended on 30 June, 2020 but did not recommend any dividend for its shareholders.

It was revealed in the statement released on Thursday.

Such decision was taken in meeting of board of Directors of company, it said.

The meeting did not recommend any cash dividend, bonus share or right share for company's shareholders, it added.

