El Feel Oil Field in Southwest Libya Closed Over Hostilities - National Oil Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday that El Feel oil field in the country's southwest had been closed due to nearby fighting.

"Oil production at the El Feel field has been suspended over the ongoing hostilities in the area," NOC said in a statement.

According to NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, the entrance to the oil facility and a residential building for employees had been hit by airstrikes.

The company added that oil production would continue at El Feel only when the hostilities came to an end and the troops were withdrawn from the area.

Libya is ruled by two competing governments. The country's eastern part is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and its western part is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.