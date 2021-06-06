UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Looking To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender - President

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

El Salvador Looking to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) El Salvador is aiming to introduce legislation that would make bitcoin a legal tender cryptocurrency, President Nayib Bukele said.

"Next week I will send to Congress a bill that will make #bitcoin a legal tender," Bukele said on Saturday, in a video broadcast to the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.

According to the president, if El Salvador does become the world's first sovereign nation to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, this would help create jobs and provide access to financial investments for many people.

