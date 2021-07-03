El Salvador Raises Basic Salary by 20% - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The National Minimum Wage Council of El Salvador agreed on a 20% increase of the basic salary, Minister of Labor Rolando Castro said.

The National Minimum Wage Council is made up of the representatives of the government, workers, and private companies. Before the increase, the basic salary was around $304.

"President Nayib Bukele, I inform you that a few minutes ago the National Minimum Wage Council approved with the votes of the workers and the Government the increase of 20% as you instructed," Castro said on Twitter on Friday.

More than 522,000 workers will benefit from the increase starting from August, he added.

In response to this, the president of El Salvador expressed his disappointment with the fact that the private companies, represented by the National Association of Private Enterprise (ANEP), had not supported the initiative.

"Excellent news, minister! What a pity that ANEP did not want to give its support, but with the current leadership there, it was to be expected," Nayib Bukele said.

On Thursday, the Salvadoran government announced that it wanted to raise the minimum wage by 20% in order to lessen the impact of inflation. In addition, it highlighted its readiness to provide a subsidy to micro and small companies to cover the increase for 12 months.

According to the Salvadoran legislation, the basic salary must be reviewed every three years and the last increase was made in 2018.