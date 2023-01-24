El Salvador Redeems 800Mln Bond Avoiding Projected Default - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) El Salvador has redeemed $800 million worth of government bonds despite media reports predicting a default in the country due to excessive confidence in bitcoin, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday.

Last year, the government of El Salvador was actively buying bitcoins, despite the fall in cryptocurrency's price.

According to Bukele, in 2022, almost every reputable international news outlet said that because of the "bitcoin bet," El Salvador would default on its debt by January 2023.

"Well, we just paid in full, 800 million Dollars plus interest. But of course, almost nobody is covering the story ... They lie and lie and lie, and when their lies are exposed, they go on silence mode," Bukele said on Twitter.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalize bitcoin as a means of payment. The corresponding law came into force on September 7, 2021.