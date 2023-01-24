UrduPoint.com

El Salvador Redeems 800Mln Bond Avoiding Projected Default - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

El Salvador Redeems 800Mln Bond Avoiding Projected Default - President

El Salvador has redeemed $800 million worth of government bonds despite media reports predicting a default in the country due to excessive confidence in bitcoin, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) El Salvador has redeemed $800 million worth of government bonds despite media reports predicting a default in the country due to excessive confidence in bitcoin, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday.

Last year, the government of El Salvador was actively buying bitcoins, despite the fall in cryptocurrency's price.

According to Bukele, in 2022, almost every reputable international news outlet said that because of the "bitcoin bet," El Salvador would default on its debt by January 2023.

"Well, we just paid in full, 800 million Dollars plus interest. But of course, almost nobody is covering the story ... They lie and lie and lie, and when their lies are exposed, they go on silence mode," Bukele said on Twitter.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalize bitcoin as a means of payment. The corresponding law came into force on September 7, 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Twitter Bitcoin Salvador Price El Salvador Cryptocurrency January September Media Government Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

21 minutes ago
 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representa ..

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative calls on Chairman NDMA

12 minutes ago
 Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamb ..

Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamber appeals about cypher

12 minutes ago
 Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks f ..

Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks for Ukraine

12 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecratio ..

SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.