Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to display revised electoral rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Rawalpindi has decided to display revised electoral rolls at display centres from November.

District Election Commissioner, Malik Saleem Akhter told APP here on Tuesday that revised electoral rolls would enable the area people to see that their and their families' votes and particulars have been correctly mentioned.

A person shall be deemed to be a resident of an electoral area if his temporary or permanent address on the CNIC issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was in the said electoral area, he added.