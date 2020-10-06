UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Fan Export Increase 12.07% In 2 Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Electric fan export increase 12.07% in 2 months

The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 12.07 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 12.07 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $5.663 million during July-August (2020-21) as against the exports of US $5.053 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 12.07 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 5.82 percent during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during August 2020 were recorded at $2.272 million against the exports of $2.147 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan however decreased by 33 percent during August 2020 as compared to the exports of $3.

391 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 7.48 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 3.413 billion as compared to the deficit of US $ 3.689 billion, showing decline of 7.48 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.25 percent, by going down from US $ 3.744 billion last year to US $ 3.585 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 5.85 percent, from US $ 7.433 billion last year to US $ 6.998 billion during the current year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PPP approaches IHC to become party in case against ..

18 minutes ago

Baby brings smile to mother after COVID infection ..

26 minutes ago

Turkish Authorities Prevent 144 Migrants From Cros ..

2 minutes ago

India's Drug Regulator Asks for Revised Protocol f ..

2 minutes ago

Macao's broad money supply decreases by 1.0 pct in ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco teams conduct raids in Bannu circle

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.