Electric fan export increase 12.07% in 2 months

The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 12.07 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 12.07 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $5.663 million during July-August (2020-21) as against the exports of US $5.053 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 12.07 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 5.82 percent during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during August 2020 were recorded at $2.272 million against the exports of $2.147 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan however decreased by 33 percent during August 2020 as compared to the exports of $3.

391 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 7.48 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 3.413 billion as compared to the deficit of US $ 3.689 billion, showing decline of 7.48 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.25 percent, by going down from US $ 3.744 billion last year to US $ 3.585 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 5.85 percent, from US $ 7.433 billion last year to US $ 6.998 billion during the current year.