Electric Fan exports increase 10.35% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 10.35 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan exports during July-February (2019-20) were recorded at $15.684 million against the exports of $14.213 million during July-February (2018-19), showing a growth of 10.35 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed increase of 64.08 percent in February 2020 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The fan exports during February 2020 were recorded at $3.001 million against the exports of $1.829 million in February 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 36.91 percent during February 2020 when compared to the exports of $2.

192 million in January 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 26.45 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same months of last year.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered about 2.23 per cent growth, whereas imports reduces by 14.42 per cent, according the foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from July-March (2019-20), exports reached to $17.451 billion against the exports of $17.071 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 14.42 % as these went down from $40.679 billion in first nine months of last financial year to $34.814 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

\395