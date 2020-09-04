UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Fan Exports Increase 17.62 % In July 2020

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Electric fan exports increase 17.62 % in July 2020

The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 17.62 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 17.62 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan export during July 2020 was recorded at US $3.418 million against the exports of US $ 2.906 million during July 2019, showing a growth of 17.62 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 5.79 percent during July 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 3.231 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of $1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 percent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports showed decline of 0.70 percent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports June July 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

September 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed for ..

38 seconds ago

Call for sensitizing young generation about 1965 w ..

40 seconds ago

Supreme Court issues judicial roster for September ..

41 seconds ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust Pre ..

10 minutes ago

UAF gets 802nd position in World Ranking

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.