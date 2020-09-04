Electric fan exports increase 17.62 % in July 2020

The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 17.62 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 17.62 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan export during July 2020 was recorded at US $3.418 million against the exports of US $ 2.906 million during July 2019, showing a growth of 17.62 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 5.79 percent during July 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 3.231 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of $1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 percent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports showed decline of 0.70 percent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.