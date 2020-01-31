Electric Fan exports increase 2%

(@imziishan)

The exports of electric fan witnessed increase of 2.50 percent during the first half current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed increase of 2.50 percent during the first half current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan exports during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at $10.502 million against the exports of $10.246 million during July-December (2018-19), showing a growth of 2.50 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed increase of 8.30 percent in December 2019 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The fan exports during December 2019 were recorded at $1.801 million against the exports of $1.663 million in December 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 72.22 percent during December 2019 when compared to the exports of $1.

043 million in November 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.67 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2019-20) was recorded at $ 11.628 billion against the deficit of $16.771 billion during July-December (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $ 11.181 billion during last year to $11.535 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.17 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 17.13 percent by falling from $ 27.952 billion last year to $23.163 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.