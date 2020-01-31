UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Fan Exports Increase 2%

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:57 PM

Electric Fan exports increase 2%

The exports of electric fan witnessed increase of 2.50 percent during the first half current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed increase of 2.50 percent during the first half current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan exports during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at $10.502 million against the exports of $10.246 million during July-December (2018-19), showing a growth of 2.50 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed increase of 8.30 percent in December 2019 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The fan exports during December 2019 were recorded at $1.801 million against the exports of $1.663 million in December 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 72.22 percent during December 2019 when compared to the exports of $1.

043 million in November 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.67 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2019-20) was recorded at $ 11.628 billion against the deficit of $16.771 billion during July-December (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $ 11.181 billion during last year to $11.535 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.17 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 17.13 percent by falling from $ 27.952 billion last year to $23.163 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

32 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

4 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

4 minutes ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Diaz, Akhmadaliev win titles in boxing upsets

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.