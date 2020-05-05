Electric fan exports increase 6.83 % in 9 months

The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 6.83 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 6.83 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan export during July-March (2019-20) was recorded at US $19.075 million against the exports of US $ 17.856 million during July-March (2018-19), showing a growth of 6.83 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed decrease of 3.68 percent in March 2020 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

Fan exports during March 2020 were recorded as US $ 3.509 million against the exports of US $ 3.643 million in March 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 16.93 percent during March 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 3.001 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first three quarters of current financial year and declined by 26.45 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's exports registered about 2.23 per cent growth, whereas imports reduced by 14.42 per cent.

The exports witnessed an increase of 2.23 per cent and reached to US $ 17.451 billion against the exports of US$ 17.071 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 14.42 per cent and went down from US $ 40.679 billion last financial year to Us $ 34.814 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at US $ 17.363 billion against the deficit of US $ 23.608 during last year, showing decline of 26.45 percent.

