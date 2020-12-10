Electric fan exports increases 11.97% in 4 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 11.97 percent during the first four months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $8.575 million during July-October (2020-21) as against the exports of US $7.658 million during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 11.97 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 28.97 percent by going up from 435,000 to 561,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan grew by 31.95 percent during the month of October 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during October 2020 were recorded at $1.210 million against the exports of $0.917 million in October 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan however decreased by 29.73 percent during October 2020 as compared to the exports of $1.722 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit increased by 0.48 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-November (2020-21) was recorded at $9.685 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion, showing increase 0.48 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered growth of 2.11 percent, by going up from $9.536 billion last year to $9.737 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports also increased by 1.29 percent, from $19.175 billion last year to $19.422 billion during the current year.

