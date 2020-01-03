UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Fan Exports Increases 1.37 %

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Electric Fan exports increases 1.37 %

Electric Fan exports from the country during first five month of current financial year grew by 1.37% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Electric Fan exports from the country during first five month of current financial year grew by 1.37% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, Electric fan worth $8,701 million was exported as compared to the exports of $8,583 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Transport Equipment increased by 94.04%, valuing $5,373 million exported as compared to worth $2,769 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Electrical Machinery worth $14,749 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to exports of valuing $12,861 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Electric Machinery exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 14.68%.

Other electrical machinery worth 14,749$ million was exported as compared to the exports of $12,861million of same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with grow ..

13 minutes ago

Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing of Soleimani - ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's vision strengthening the economy, ..

6 minutes ago

Government reduces profit on national saving schem ..

6 minutes ago

Any damage to be caused to parks, public property ..

6 minutes ago

China Slams US strike on Iraq, Says Opposes Milita ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.