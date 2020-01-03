Electric Fan exports increases 1.37 %

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Electric Fan exports from the country during first five month of current financial year grew by 1.37% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, Electric fan worth $8,701 million was exported as compared to the exports of $8,583 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Transport Equipment increased by 94.04%, valuing $5,373 million exported as compared to worth $2,769 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Electrical Machinery worth $14,749 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to exports of valuing $12,861 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Electric Machinery exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 14.68%.

