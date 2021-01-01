UrduPoint.com
Electric Fan Exports Increases 15.54% In 5 Months

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 15.54 percent during the first five months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $10.040 million during July-November (2020-21) as against the exports of US $8.690 million during July- November (2019-20), showing growth of 15.54 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 28.

69 percent by going up from 495,000 to 637,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan grew by 41.76 percent during the month of November 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during November 2020 were recorded at $1.463 million against the exports of $1.032 million in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan also rose 20.81 percent during November 2020 as compared to the exports of $1.211 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

