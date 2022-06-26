UrduPoint.com

Electric Fan Exports Increases 2.33% To $28.520mln In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Electric fan exports increases 2.33% to $28.520mln in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 2.33 percent during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $28.520 million during July-May (2021-22) as against the exports of US $27.872 million during July-May(2020-21), showing growth of 2.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan however decreased by 10.

16 percent by going down from 1,782 to 1,601 , according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan grew by 51.85 percent during the month of May 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during May 2022 were recorded at $3.646 million against the exports of $2.401 million in May 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan dipped by 11.78 percent during May 2022 as compared to the exports of $4.133 million in April 2022, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

6 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

15 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

15 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.