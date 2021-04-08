UrduPoint.com
Electric Fan Exports Record 15.83%

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Electric fan exports record 15.83%

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Electric fans exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 15.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Feb 21, Electric fans worth US $ 16,977 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 14,657 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of Transport equipment were increased by 0.95 per cent, worth US $ 8,176 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 8,099 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 17.76 per cent, worth US $ 28,762 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 24,425 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, exports of Engineering goods were increased by 19.74 per cent as US $ 139,814 thousand worth were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $ 116,763 thousand of same period last year.

