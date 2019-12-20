UrduPoint.com
Electric Fan Exports Up By 1.37% During First Five Months Of Current FY 2019

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

Electric Fan exports up by 1.37% during first five months of current FY 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The exports of electric fan increased by 1.37 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan exports during July-November (2019-20) were recorded at $8.701 million against the exports of $8.583 million during July-November (2018-19), showing a growth of 1.37 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed increase of 4.09 percent in November, 2019 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The fan exports during November, 2019 were recorded at $1.043 million against the exports of $1.002 million in November 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports increased by 13.74 percent during November 2019 when compared to the exports of $0.

917 million in October 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.04 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-November (2019-20) was recorded at $9.668 billion against the deficit of $14.439 billion during July-November (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $9.109 billion during last year to $9.545 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 4.79 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 18.41 percent by falling from $23.548 billion last year to $19.213 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

