Electric Fan Exports Up By 1.56% During First Four Months Of Current FY 2019

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Electric Fan exports up by 1.56% during first four months of current FY 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The exports of electric fan increased by 1.56 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan exports during July-October (2019-20) were recorded at $7.699 million against the exports of $7.581 million during July-October (2018-19), showing a growth of 1.56 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed decline of 1.61 percent in October 2019 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The fan exports during October 2019 were recorded at $0.917 million against the exports of $0.932 million in October 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the fan exports dipped by 45.74 percent during October 2019 when compared to the exports of $1.

690 million in September 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.52 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-October (2019-20) was recorded at $7.776 billion against the deficit of $11.696 billion during July-October (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $7.270 billion during last year to $7.547 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.81 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 19.21 percent by falling from $18.966 billion last year to $15.323 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

