Electric Fans' Export Decrease 17% In 4 Months

The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed a decrease of 17.80 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

The country exported electric fans worth US $7.050 million during July-October (2021-22) as against the exports of US $8.577 million during July-October (2020-21), showing decline of 17.80 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fan export also decreased by 27.

28 percent from 546,000 to 397,000, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans however witnessed an increase of 12.55 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during October 2021 were recorded at $1.363 million against the exports of $1.211 million in October 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans also rose by 8.26 percent during October 2021 as compared to the exports of $1.259 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

More Stories From Business

