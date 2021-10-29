Electric fans' export decrease 22% in 3 months

The exports of electric fans witnessed a decrease of 22.78 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fans witnessed a decrease of 22.78 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth US $5.687 million during July-September (2021-22) as against the exports of US $7.365 million during July-September (2020-21), showing negative growth of 22.78 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also decreased by 26.89 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during September 2021 were recorded at $1.259 million against the exports of $1.722 million in September 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans dipped by 40.56 percent during September 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.118 million in August 2021, the PBS data revealed.