UrduPoint.com

Electric Fans' Export Decrease 22% In 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:39 PM

Electric fans' export decrease 22% in 3 months

The exports of electric fans witnessed a decrease of 22.78 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fans witnessed a decrease of 22.78 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth US $5.687 million during July-September (2021-22) as against the exports of US $7.365 million during July-September (2020-21), showing negative growth of 22.78 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also decreased by 26.89 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during September 2021 were recorded at $1.259 million against the exports of $1.722 million in September 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans dipped by 40.56 percent during September 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.118 million in August 2021, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same August September 2020 Million

Recent Stories

US Envoy Says Did Not Raise Russia's Alleged Role ..

US Envoy Says Did Not Raise Russia's Alleged Role in Mali, CAR During Africa Tri ..

3 minutes ago
 bud-chip technology for sugarcane cultivation intr ..

Bud-chip technology for sugarcane cultivation introduced

3 minutes ago
 PTA conducts QoS survey to measure quality of CMOs ..

PTA conducts QoS survey to measure quality of CMOs

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh greets people of Turkey on Turkish ..

Governor Sindh greets people of Turkey on Turkish National Day

3 minutes ago
 Infant reportedly dies of hunger at grandma house

Infant reportedly dies of hunger at grandma house

9 minutes ago
 Second PATDC to be held at 'Lagos in Nigeria': Ra ..

Second PATDC to be held at 'Lagos in Nigeria': Razak Dawood

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.