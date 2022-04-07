UrduPoint.com

Electric Fans' Export Decrease 8.45% To $15.544 Mln In Eight Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Electric fans' export decrease 8.45% to $15.544 mln in eight months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed a decrease of 8.45 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth US $15.544 million during July-February (2021-22) as against the exports of US $16.978 million during July- February (2020-21), showing decline of 8.45 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fan export also decreased by 15.

68 percent from 1,065,000 to 898,000, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also witnessed a decrease of 4.16 percent during the month of February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during February 2022 were recorded at $2.399 million against the exports of $2.503 million in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans dropped by 21.40 percent during February 2022 as compared to the exports of $3.052 million in January 2022, the PBS data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January February From Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation ..

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation in Ukraine to Free Belarusian ..

15 minutes ago
 1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

15 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st ..

Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st Ramzan

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of uplift proje ..

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

15 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting ..

PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting of Tehsil Lora LB election

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals ..

Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented in Istanbul - Lavro ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.