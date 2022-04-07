Electric fans' export decrease 8.45% to $15.544 mln in eight months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed a decrease of 8.45 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth US $15.544 million during July-February (2021-22) as against the exports of US $16.978 million during July- February (2020-21), showing decline of 8.45 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fan export also decreased by 15.

68 percent from 1,065,000 to 898,000, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also witnessed a decrease of 4.16 percent during the month of February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during February 2022 were recorded at $2.399 million against the exports of $2.503 million in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans dropped by 21.40 percent during February 2022 as compared to the exports of $3.052 million in January 2022, the PBS data revealed.

