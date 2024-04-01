Electric Fans' Export Increase 3.18% To $15.851 Mln In Eight Months
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed an increase of 3.18 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
The country exported electric fans worth US $15.851 million during July-February (2023-24) as against the exports of US $15.362 million during July-February (2022-23), showing growth of 3.18 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the fan export also surged by 14.
89 per cent from 849 thousand to 976 thousand, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also increased by 28.13 per cent during the month of February 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of fans during February 2024 were recorded at $2.990 million against the exports of $2.334 million in February 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans increased by 19.08 per cent during February 2024 as compared to the exports of $2.511 million in January 2024, the PBS data revealed.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
China had over 1.26 mln UAVs by end of 202315 minutes ago
-
Philippines' budget deficit rises to 2.93 bln USD in February15 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor records 47 pct rise in int'l tourists in Q115 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday15 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's manufacturing PMI at neutral 50 mark in March25 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week in green55 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 20245 hours ago
-
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.6613 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs 6.66 per liter, diesel reduced Rs 3.3214 hours ago