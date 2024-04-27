Open Menu

Electric Fans' Export Increase 4.75% To $19.760 Mln In Nine Months

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Electric fans' export increase 4.75% to $19.760 mln in nine months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed an increase of 4.75 percent during the first nine months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth US $19.760 million during July-March (2023-24) as against the exports of US $18.864 million during July-March (2022-23), showing growth of 4.75 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fan export also surged by 20.

48 per cent from 1,085 thousand to 1,307 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also went up by 11.61 per cent during the month of March 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during March 2024 were recorded at $3.908 million against the exports of $3.501 million in March 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans increased by 30.70 per cent during March 2024 as compared to the exports of $2.990 million in February 2024, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same February March From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

9 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

5 hours ago
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

14 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

14 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

14 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

14 hours ago
 Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

14 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business