Electric fans' export up 9.44% in FY19

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Export of electric fans during the year 2018-19 had registered 9.44 percent growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Electric fans worth of US$ 28.8 million exported during the period from July-June, 2018-19 as compared to exports of $ 26.3 million in same period last year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On the other hand, in term of quantity, the export of electric fans witnessed a surge of 22.7% to 1.735 million units of fans in July-June (2018-19) against the export of 1.414 million units of fans in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the export of electric fans jacked up by 44.

53% in June 2019 as compared to same month of last year while on month-on-month basis, the export witnessed a decline of 12.2% against the export recorded in May 2019.

The export of electric fans in June 2019 was recorded at $3.37 million against export worth of $2.33 million and $3.8 million in June 2018 and May 2019 respectively.

In term of quantity, the export surged by 88.98% as it rose to 223,000 units in June 2019 against the export of 118,000 units in June 2018, however on monthly basis the export went down by 7.08% as the country exported 240,000 electric fans during May 2019.

