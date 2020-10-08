UrduPoint.com
Electric Fans Exports Increase 12.07 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Electric fans exports during first two months of current fiscal year grew by 12.07 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Electric fans exports during first two months of current fiscal year grew by 12.07 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, Electric Fans increased by 12.07 per cent, Electric Fans valuing US $ 5,663 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 5,053 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports Engineering goods increased by 4.02 per cent, Engineering goods worth US $ 29,060 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 27,936 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Transport Equipment worth US $ 1,098 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 859 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, other electrical machinery exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 7.27 per cent.

Other electrical machinery worth US $ 6,095 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $5,682 thousand of same period of last year.

