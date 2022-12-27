UrduPoint.com

Electric Fans Exports Increase 14.64% In 5 Months

December 27, 2022

Electric fans exports increase 14.64% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The export of electric fans from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.64 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan exported fans worth US $9.524 million during July-November (2022-23) as compared the export of US $8.308 million during July- November (2021-22), showing a growth of 14.64 percent.

In terms of quantity, the fan export also rose by 6.92 percent from 474 thousand to 507 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the fan export however decreased by 46.90 percent during the month November 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The fan exports in November 2022 were recorded at US $0.668 million against the export of $1.

258 million in November 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fan also dipped by 59.42 percent in November 2022 as compared the $1.646 million in October 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the first five months of the current fiscal year, the merchandise trade deficit witnessed a decline of 30.14 percent and was recorded at $14,406 million this year against the deficit of $ 20,621 million last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from July-November 2022 were recorded at $11,932 million against the exports of $12,362 million in July-November (2021-22), showing a decline of 3.48 percent.

On the other hand, the imports of the country decreased by 20.15 percent during the period under review by going down from $ 32,983 million last year to $ 26,338 million during the current year.

