Electric Fans Exports Increase 25.75% In 4 Months

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The export of electric fans from the country has witnessed an increase of 25.75 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan exported fan worth US $8.865 million during July-October (2022-23) as compared the export of US $7.050 million during July- October (2021-22), showing a growth of 25.75 percent, In term of quantity, the fan export also rose by 20.

96 percent from 397 thousand to 480 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the fan export rose by 20.76 percent during the month October 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The fan exports in October 2022 were recorded at US $1.646 million against the export of $1.363 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fan also rose by 19.62 percent in October 2022 as compared the $1.376 million in September 2022.

