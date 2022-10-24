Electric fans exports increase 26.97% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The export of electric fans from the country has witnessed an increase of 26.97 percent during the first three months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported fan worth US $7.221 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared the export of US $5.687 million during July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 26.97 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the fan export also rose by 23.75 percent from 328 thousand to 406 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the fan export rose by 9.29 percent during the month September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The fan exports in September 2022 were recorded at US $1.376 million against the export of $1.

259 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fan however decreased by 56.44 percent in September 2022 as compared the $3.159 million in August 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall merchandize imports into the country decreased by 12.3 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year by going down from $18.715 billion last year to $16.400 billion in July-September (2022-23).

Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 2.62 percent and were recorded at $7.179 billion against the exports of $6.996 billion last year.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $9.221 billion, showing a decrease of 21.32 percent over the deficit of $11.719 billion recorded during last year, the PBS data revealed.