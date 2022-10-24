UrduPoint.com

Electric Fans Exports Increase 26.97% In 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Electric fans exports increase 26.97% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The export of electric fans from the country has witnessed an increase of 26.97 percent during the first three months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported fan worth US $7.221 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared the export of US $5.687 million during July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 26.97 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the fan export also rose by 23.75 percent from 328 thousand to 406 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the fan export rose by 9.29 percent during the month September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The fan exports in September 2022 were recorded at US $1.376 million against the export of $1.

259 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fan however decreased by 56.44 percent in September 2022 as compared the $3.159 million in August 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall merchandize imports into the country decreased by 12.3 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year by going down from $18.715 billion last year to $16.400 billion in July-September (2022-23).

Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 2.62 percent and were recorded at $7.179 billion against the exports of $6.996 billion last year.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $9.221 billion, showing a decrease of 21.32 percent over the deficit of $11.719 billion recorded during last year, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same August September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.